The House impeachment managers continued on the second day of former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial with footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Plus, some good news on the Axios COVID Map.

And, is there an economic risk to too much stimulus?

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and Sam Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: