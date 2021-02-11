Sign up for our daily briefing

Reliving the insurrection

The House impeachment managers continued on the second day of former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial with footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Plus, some good news on the Axios COVID Map.
  • And, is there an economic risk to too much stimulus?

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and Sam Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 10, 2021 - Podcasts

Trump's impeachment trial begins

Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial began yesterday with senators voting that the trial is constitutional and can proceed. What clues does Tuesday give us for the rest of the trial?

  • Plus, 33 states are proposing stricter voting restrictions.
  • And, the United Arab Emirates joins the Mars Club with a mission that's hopeful for all Arab nations.
Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 2: House managers air unseen riot footage

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on January 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: One by one, managers detailed how Trump laid the groundwork for his supporters to believe "the big lie" — that the election would be stolen — for months leading up to the attack. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) called Trump's false claims "the drumbeat being used to inspire, instigate, and ignite them," stressing that the incitement didn't just begin with the president's speech on Jan. 6.

Alayna TreeneZachary BasuKadia Goba
Updated Feb 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 1: Senate votes trial is constitutional

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The bottom line: After four hours of arguments by each side, the Senate affirmed by a vote of 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president.

