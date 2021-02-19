Sign up for our daily briefing

The political paralysis in Texas

We wrap up the week by catching you up on the fallout from winter storms in Texas, a spotlight on governors, and the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

  • Plus, how Black churches are stepping in to help their communities get vaccinated.
  • And, Texas water shortages.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, presiding bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church’s Fifth District.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 18, 2021 - Podcasts

The future of criminal records

One in three Americans has a criminal record that will show up during routine background checks, whether it's for a job or to rent a house. Now, states across the country are tackling this issue by making it easier to erase or expunge those crimes from their record — with Michigan set to soon enact the country's first and most expansive expungement law.

  • Plus, Washington takes on the GameStop saga.
  • And, America’s new can't-do attitude.
Jacob Knutson
13 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Power restored to 2 million homes in Texas

People shoveling snow off a sidewalk in McKinney, Texas, on Feb. 17. Photo: Cooper Neill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly 2 million homes across Texas had their power restored on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced.

Why it matters: Approximately 325,000 Texans remain without electricity after a winter storm brought single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill to most of Texas this week.

Rebecca Falconer
Feb 18, 2021 - Science

In photos: Winter emergency in Texas

A line outside a Fiesta Mart grocery store in Houston, Texas, Feb. 17. Texans have been running out of food and other supplies, and the cold weather has "wiped out" the state's citrus and vegetable crops, the Texas Tribune reports. Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are still without power during the winter weather emergency that's sweeping the U.S. — including nearly 1.8 million Texans, per utility tracker poweroutage.us. Some have also lost water services.

The big picture: Texas has been particularly badly hit by the deadly storm, with infrastructure damaged and pipes frozen. Officials told some 7 million Texans Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking it.

