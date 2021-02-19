We wrap up the week by catching you up on the fallout from winter storms in Texas, a spotlight on governors, and the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

Plus, how Black churches are stepping in to help their communities get vaccinated.

And, Texas water shortages.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, presiding bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church’s Fifth District.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: