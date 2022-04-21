The second phase of war in Ukraine
Russian troops have surrounded the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city of Mariupol early Thursday morning. President Putin has ordered his forces not to storm a massive steel plant in the city where about 1,000 civilians are sheltering.
This comes days after Ukrainian President Zelenksy announced the long-awaited Russian offensive in the Donbas had begun. This attack could be a decisive second phase of the war.
- Plus, how to talk to your kids about climate change.
- And, a new, shorter number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler and UK-based science and education consultant Claire Seeley.
