Russian troops have surrounded the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city of Mariupol early Thursday morning. President Putin has ordered his forces not to storm a massive steel plant in the city where about 1,000 civilians are sheltering.

This comes days after Ukrainian President Zelenksy announced the long-awaited Russian offensive in the Donbas had begun. This attack could be a decisive second phase of the war.

Plus, how to talk to your kids about climate change.

And, a new, shorter number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler and UK-based science and education consultant Claire Seeley.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

