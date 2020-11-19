Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are still rising and government responses are varied and inconsistent. As partial restrictions take hold around the country, including curfews and some closed businesses, the question remains — are these responses actually based in science?

Plus, a new ruling on unaccompanied minors at the border.

And, the FAA gives the green light to bring back the Boeing 737 MAX.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Stef Kight and Courtenay Brown.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: