Explosions could be heard throughout the country as Russian missile strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine after Vladimir Putin ordered what he called a special military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his people to stay strong as Russian forces invaded his sovereign nation by land, air and sea overnight.

Plus, why more women of color in the U.S. are dying due to pregnancy or childbirth.

Guests: Axios' Zach Basu, and Dr. Melissa Simon, OBGYN at Northwestern Medical.

