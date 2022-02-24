Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia launches a full-scale attack on Ukraine

Axios

Explosions could be heard throughout the country as Russian missile strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine after Vladimir Putin ordered what he called a special military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his people to stay strong as Russian forces invaded his sovereign nation by land, air and sea overnight.

  • Plus, why more women of color in the U.S. are dying due to pregnancy or childbirth.

Guests: Axios' Zach Basu, and Dr. Melissa Simon, OBGYN at Northwestern Medical.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike Allen
Updated 3 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 18 mins ago - World

NATO chief: "Peace on our continent has been shattered"

Photo: Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images

NATO will deploy "additional defensive land and air forces" to its eastern flank and increase the readiness of its forces to "respond to all contingencies" in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia's massive assault on Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, has raised fears that the conflict could spill into neighboring countries. NATO member Lithuania declared a state of emergency Thursday and deployed its military to secure its border

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in the Rostov region. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow