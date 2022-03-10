Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians continue to escalate. The southern city of Mariupol has been pounded by intense bombing, including of a children’s and maternity hospital that left at least 3 people dead, including a child.

Plus, the White House signals crypto is here to stay.

And, we answer the first of your climate change questions.

Guests: Axios' Zach Basu, Ryan Lawler and Andrew Freedman.

Guests: Axios' Zach Basu, Ryan Lawler and Andrew Freedman.

