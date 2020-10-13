Over the last four years, President Trump has made many controversial statements. "Axios on HBO" looked into how some of the most controversial affected his support within the Republican Party.

Plus, Amy Coney Barrett begins her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

And, why everyone is paying attention to Pennsylvania's new voting laws.

Guests: Axios' Juliet Bartz and Stef Kight.

