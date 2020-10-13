2 hours ago - Podcasts

Podcast: The GOP's loyalty to Trump

Over the last four years, President Trump has made many controversial statements. "Axios on HBO" looked into how some of the most controversial affected his support within the Republican Party.

  • Plus, Amy Coney Barrett begins her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
  • And, why everyone is paying attention to Pennsylvania's new voting laws.

Guests: Axios' Juliet Bartz and Stef Kight.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 12, 2020 - Podcasts

Amy Coney Barrett faces the Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Monday. While she is likely to be confirmed, Democrats are using the hearings as an opportunity to mobilize voters on issues like health care and voting rights.

16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar: There's no "secret, clever, procedural way to stop" Barrett confirmation

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) acknowledged on Monday that Democrats do not have "some secret, clever, procedural way to stop" the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing that the only way for Americans to "change the trajectory of this nomination" is by voting.

The big picture: Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee used day one of Barrett's confirmation hearings to criticize the process of rushing through a nomination after voting in the 2020 election has already begun, attacking it as a "sham" and "illegitimate."

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to expect at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images     

Democrats are heading into this week's confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett with one overarching goal: protect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: They have little chance of stopping Barrett's confirmation unless more Republican senators test positive for the coronavirus or there's a truly unexpected disclosure, which sources from both parties say is unlikely.

