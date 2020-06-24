1 hour ago - Podcasts

The jobs that won't come back

In February, the U.S. job market was at a 60-year peak. Now, months into a pandemic and an economic recession, many of the job losses are more permanent than previously thought. The pandemic will shift what kinds of work will be available and the skills required to do it.

  • Plus, why Axios and other news organizations are now capitalizing the "B" in Black when referring to people, or communities who identify as Black.
  • Why wearing a mask is now less about the risk of getting infected and more about our views about the best way of getting back to "normal life.'
  • Finally, Major League Baseball is officially happening this summer. Just 60 games, no public crowds and many details still to be sorted out. Start date will be July 23 or 24.

Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey, Sara Kehaulani Goo, and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jun 23, 2020 - Podcasts

The new race-conscious media diet

In the past few weeks, bestseller lists, streaming and gaming platforms have been full of books, shows and songs about racism in America. As demand for this type of content grows, streaming companies are featuring it more prominently — and it could have a lasting impact.

Jun 22, 2020 - Podcasts

What's next for Trump vs. Biden

The Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are beginning to look familiar. Even as he slides in the polls, President Trump's presidential campaign is doubling down on 2016 messaging and focusing on his base. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shifted his focus to health care and will bring on former President Barack Obama to help raise money.

Sam Baker
19 mins ago - Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

