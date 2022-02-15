The USDA confirmed yesterday that it’s blocking imports of avocados from Mexico -- for now -- after a U.S. plant safety inspector received a threatening phone call.

Plus, the latest on the White House effort to expand internet access.

And, a judge says he’ll dismiss Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times.

Guests: Telemundo News' Marina Franco, and Axios' Mike Allen and Margaret Harding McGill.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper: