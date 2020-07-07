4 hours ago - Podcasts

China's war on your speech

Beijing's new national security law doesn't just apply to Hong Kong residents. Its Article 38 makes it illegal for anyone in the world to promote democratic reform for Hong Kong — including you.

  • Plus, how Wall Street is now betting on a Joe Biden presidency.
  • And, new Immigration and Customs Enforcement rules won't let international students attend online-only classes as some schools start making plans for the fall.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Dion Rabouin, and Mike Allen

Jul 6, 2020 - Podcasts

Tucker and Trump's culture war

In recent weeks, President Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly dark and reminiscent of his "American carnage" inauguration speech. The upcoming election has put a focus on his claims of a "left-wing culture war," the same language that Fox News host Tucker Carlson uses in his monologues.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
3 hours ago - World

With new security law, China outlaws global activism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The draconian security law that Beijing forced upon Hong Kong last week contains an article making it illegal for anyone in the world to promote democratic reform for Hong Kong.

Why it matters: China has long sought to crush organized dissent abroad through quiet threats and coercion. Now it has codified that practice into law — potentially forcing people and companies around the world to choose between speaking freely and ever stepping foot in Hong Kong again.

Stef W. Kight
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Foreign students could be forced to leave U.S. if colleges move online

Harvard University campus. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Foreign college students could be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer schools if their universities move classes entirely online this fall, according to guidance released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

Why it matters: Several U.S. colleges and universities — most recently Harvard — have announced plans to move most or all courses online this fall due to coronavirus concerns. Many institutions rely heavily on tuition from international students.

