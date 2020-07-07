Beijing's new national security law doesn't just apply to Hong Kong residents. Its Article 38 makes it illegal for anyone in the world to promote democratic reform for Hong Kong — including you.

Plus, how Wall Street is now betting on a Joe Biden presidency.

And, new Immigration and Customs Enforcement rules won't let international students attend online-only classes as some schools start making plans for the fall.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Dion Rabouin, and Mike Allen

