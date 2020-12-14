Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Electors around the country are heading to their state capitol buildings today to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. It’s normally a big ceremonial event, where guests and members of the public are welcome to watch the vote. But this year, masks, social distancing and police escorts will make it look a lot different.
- Plus, an explainer on Brexit’s latest delay.
- And, we take you inside a Michigan warehouse shipping out the vaccine.
Guests: Axios' Stef Kight, Dave Lawler and Joann Muller.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
