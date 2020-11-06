Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The election count continues

We're still waiting for a handful of key states to finish counting votes and announce a winner. Though it's a tight race, Joe Biden seems to have an upper hand — and these are what Biden's top priorities will be if he does win the Oval Office.

  • Plus, what’s happening with the final uncalled Senate races.
  • And, where the markets stand after this week.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond, Alayna Treene and Courtenay Brown.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Nov 5, 2020 - Podcasts

Trump's election lawsuits

The presidential election is coming down to key battleground states. Joe Biden was projected on Wednesday to win Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which President Trump won in 2016. These are also among the states where the president's campaign filed lawsuits to challenge the vote.

Axios
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden his time

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, today. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

In brief remarks this afternoon, Joe Biden urged Americans "to stay calm" because the "process is working. The count is being completed, and we'll know very soon."

The red mirage in action: President Trump's 625,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning has shrunk to less than 100,000, and its secretary of state says "we definitely could" know the winner by as soon as tonight.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Georgia as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

