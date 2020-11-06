We're still waiting for a handful of key states to finish counting votes and announce a winner. Though it's a tight race, Joe Biden seems to have an upper hand — and these are what Biden's top priorities will be if he does win the Oval Office.

Plus, what’s happening with the final uncalled Senate races.

And, where the markets stand after this week.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond, Alayna Treene and Courtenay Brown.

