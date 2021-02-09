We’re a year into virtual schools — but the digital divide when it comes to our students still hasn’t been fixed. Consider this: 12 million students in this country don’t have internet access or the proper devices needed to do school online.

As some schools start to reopen for in-person classes, there's a danger that the digital divide will again be ignored.

Plus, former President Trump’s second impeachment trial begins.

And, how a showdown over real estate commission could upend the industry.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Harding McGill, Jennifer Kingson and Kadia Goba.

