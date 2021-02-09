Sign up for our daily briefing

The digital gap in remote learning

We’re a year into virtual schools — but the digital divide when it comes to our students still hasn’t been fixed. Consider this: 12 million students in this country don’t have internet access or the proper devices needed to do school online.

As some schools start to reopen for in-person classes, there's a danger that the digital divide will again be ignored.

  • Plus, former President Trump’s second impeachment trial begins.
  • And, how a showdown over real estate commission could upend the industry.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Harding McGill, Jennifer Kingson and Kadia Goba.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 8, 2021 - Podcasts

The spectacle of impeachment

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins in the Senate tomorrow. As of today, there are not enough votes to convict him on the one article of impeachment he faces for allegedly inciting the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Plus, why COVID vaccines are such a scientific achievement.
  • And, our thought bubble on President Biden’s stimulus bill.
Margaret Harding McGill
Feb 8, 2021 - Technology

Digital divide lurks behind school reopening plans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Students on the wrong side of the digital divide who have struggled to keep up with remote learning will continue to face major hurdles even as schools reopen.

The big picture: Students without reliable in-home internet are already at an educational deficit, and many of the remote learning tools the pandemic has ushered in are here to stay. Experts and advocates worry that unconnected students could permanently fall behind their more wired peers if they don't get assistance now.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Feb 7, 2021 - Economy & Business

The high cost of missed school

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The pandemic's disruption of in-person school is causing headaches for students, parents and teachers. But it'll also trigger long-term economic consequences to the tune of trillions of dollars.

The big picture: The U.S. economy could take a $14 trillion to $28 trillion blow in the long run due to coronavirus-induced learning loss, according to economists' projections. And the longer the pandemic keeps kids out of classrooms, the higher that number will climb.

