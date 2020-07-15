2 hours ago - Podcasts

COVID tests for office buildings

Buildings are getting tested for coronavirus, too. Research teams in Oregon are conducting real-time coronavirus tests on ventilation systems in buildings that could be essential for returning to the office or school.

  • Plus, small businesses are facing an existential threat.
  • And, in a rare move, the Trump administration rescinds a recent guideline that would have sent hundreds of thousands of international students packing.

Guests: Axios' Joann Muller, Dion Rabouin, and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Jul 14, 2020 - Podcasts

Stuck between U.S. and China

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy that could force international students out of the U.S. if their universities move to online-only classes. This puts more than a quarter of a million Chinese students in the U.S. at risk of losing their visas — and students from Hong Kong are at special risk of being arrested upon their return due to a new Chinese security law.

Jul 13, 2020 - Podcasts

PPE failure, again

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 33 states — and California and Florida hit record high numbers of daily cases last week. Hospitals and other medical facilities are feeling déjà vu, as they start to experience personal protective equipment shortages again.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
35 mins ago - Technology

The CIA's new license to cyberattack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In 2018 President Trump granted the Central Intelligence Agency expansive legal authorities to carry out covert actions in cyberspace, providing the agency with powers it has sought since the George W. Bush administration, former U.S. officials directly familiar with the matter told Yahoo News.

Why it matters: The CIA has conducted disruptive covert cyber operations against Iran and Russia since the signing of this presidential finding, said former officials.

