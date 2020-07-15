Buildings are getting tested for coronavirus, too. Research teams in Oregon are conducting real-time coronavirus tests on ventilation systems in buildings that could be essential for returning to the office or school.

Plus, small businesses are facing an existential threat.

And, in a rare move, the Trump administration rescinds a recent guideline that would have sent hundreds of thousands of international students packing.

Guests: Axios' Joann Muller, Dion Rabouin, and Mike Allen.

