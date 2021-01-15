Yesterday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced 2020 was the second-hottest year on the planet. Though it hasn't reached the record-breaking temperatures of 2016, it likely was very close.

Plus, just how many voters continue to back President Trump.

And, a therapist helps us process our collective grief.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder, Frank Luntz, a pollster and communication adviser, and Dr. Edward Honnold, clinical social worker and psychotherapist in Washington, D.C.

