Climate priorities of 2021

Yesterday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced 2020 was the second-hottest year on the planet. Though it hasn't reached the record-breaking temperatures of 2016, it likely was very close.

  • Plus, just how many voters continue to back President Trump.
  • And, a therapist helps us process our collective grief.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder, Frank Luntz, a pollster and communication adviser, and Dr. Edward Honnold, clinical social worker and psychotherapist in Washington, D.C.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jan 14, 2021 - Podcasts

Trump's second impeachment

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection following the mob siege of the U.S. Capitol last week, making him the only president in U.S. history to have been impeached twice.

Unlike the first time, this vote was bipartisan, with 10 House Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor of impeachment.

  • Plus, the U.S. is behind on genetic surveillance of the coronavirus.
  • And, introducing Axios' audience bill of rights.
Fadel Allassan
18 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. government scientists say 2020 was second-hottest year on record

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

2020 was the second-hottest year on record, according to an analysis by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists.

Why it matters: It's the second year in a row the Earth has experienced near-record heat, offering more evidence of the effects of global warming at the beginning of what could be a critical year for climate policy in the U.S. and around the globe, writes Axios Ben Geman.

David Nather
Jan 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: More than half of Americans want Trump removed

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans wants President Trump removed from office immediately, with just a week to go before President-elect Biden is inaugurated, according to a new Ipsos poll for Axios.

The big picture: The 56% who want him removed is up, from 51% in another Ipsos poll last week. But three in four Republicans disagree. It's mostly Democrats and a slight majority of independents who want him gone.

