Yesterday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced 2020 was the second-hottest year on the planet. Though it hasn't reached the record-breaking temperatures of 2016, it likely was very close.
- Plus, just how many voters continue to back President Trump.
- And, a therapist helps us process our collective grief.
Guests: Axios' Amy Harder, Frank Luntz, a pollster and communication adviser, and Dr. Edward Honnold, clinical social worker and psychotherapist in Washington, D.C.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
