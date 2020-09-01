53 mins ago - Podcasts

China's grip on Hollywood

As China's box office continues to grow and eventually eclipse the U.S. film market, Hollywood producers are bending over backwards to try to appease the Chinese government.

  • Plus, what it’s like on the ground in Kenosha ahead of President Trump’s visit on Tuesday.
  • And, how to make a car sound like a car.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Erica Pandey and Washington Post freelance reporter Mark Guarino.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Aug 31, 2020 - Podcasts

The recession inside a recession

In March, President Trump said he believed economic recovery would come quickly after coronavirus lockdowns led to record unemployment numbers and business closures. But now, economists — and even Fed officials — are taking a rare public stance to warn that, without another stimulus package from Congress, the U.S. is likely facing a long-term recession.

Margaret Talev
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
32 mins ago - World

China is censoring Hollywood's imagination

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

China's economic carrots and sticks are putting pressure on Hollywood to produce films that might soar in the country's box office — and avoid those that may displease Beijing.

The big picture: By censoring American blockbusters, Beijing believes it can prevent American and global audiences from imagining the Chinese Communist Party as a major threat, and from viewing the targets of China's repression as victims worthy of sympathy.

