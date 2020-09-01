As China's box office continues to grow and eventually eclipse the U.S. film market, Hollywood producers are bending over backwards to try to appease the Chinese government.
- Plus, what it’s like on the ground in Kenosha ahead of President Trump’s visit on Tuesday.
- And, how to make a car sound like a car.
Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Erica Pandey and Washington Post freelance reporter Mark Guarino.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
