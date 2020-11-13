Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on how much working parents are able to contribute to their jobs and the economy. Now, businesses are facing a reckoning: fill the gap and help working parents with child care or risk hurting their own bottom lines.
- Plus, President Trump’s post-election endgame.
- And, how a future vaccine could be good news for the airline industry.
Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey, Margaret Talev and Joann Muller.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
