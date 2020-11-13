Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The mounting costs of child care

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on how much working parents are able to contribute to their jobs and the economy. Now, businesses are facing a reckoning: fill the gap and help working parents with child care or risk hurting their own bottom lines.

  • Plus, President Trump’s post-election endgame.
  • And, how a future vaccine could be good news for the airline industry.

Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey, Margaret Talev and Joann Muller.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 17, 2020 - Podcasts

The Hard Truth of voter suppression

In this special Saturday episode, Axios kicks off Hard Truths, a project examining systemic racism in our country. This will be a yearlong series covering a new topic each month — education, housing, technology and health care. With a bitter election just days away we start with voting, specifically voter suppression.

Nov 11, 2020 - Podcasts

Finding post-election happiness

The pandemic, a historic election and all of 2020's other events have caused a huge amount of stress. That's why today we're bringing you a special deep dive about the physiological affects of that prolonged anxiety — and the ways we can maintain a sense of normalcy during this abnormal time.

Guests: Yale psychology professor and host of "The Happiness Lab" Dr. Laurie Santos.

Nov 12, 2020 - Podcasts

Electors, explained

President-elect Biden currently leads President Trump in the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, and news organizations have projected he'll capture at least 290 Electoral College votes. But Trump is actively resisting the results — so does he actually have a constitutional path to prevent Biden from taking office on Jan. 20?

