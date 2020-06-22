49 mins ago - Podcasts

What's next for Trump vs. Biden

The Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are beginning to look familiar. Even as he slides in the polls, President Trump's presidential campaign is doubling down on 2016 messaging and focusing on his base. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shifted his focus to health care and will bring on former President Barack Obama to the help raise money.

  • Plus, inexperienced young day traders are using Robinhood and other apps to drive up the stock market.
  • And Axios co-founder Mike Allen shares what Trump told us about Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond, Margaret Talev, Dion Rabouin and Mike Allen.

Jonathan Swan
12 hours ago - World

Exclusive: Trump cold on Guaidó, would consider meeting Maduro

Trump and Guaidó. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In an Oval Office interview with Axios on Friday, President Trump suggested he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and said he is open to meeting with dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Driving the news: Asked whether he would meet with Maduro, Trump said, "I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings — you know, rarely opposed to meetings.

Mike Allen
1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Sarah Sanders says John Bolton was "drunk on power"

Sarah Sanders and John Bolton at the White House in 2018. Photo: Mike Theiler/Pool/Getty Images

One former top West Wing official tells Axios that national security adviser John Bolton was unpopular even before the leaks from his tell-all, "The Room Where It Happened," which is out Tuesday.

Axios has a first look for you at a fiery passage from a book that's coming this fall from former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Speaking for Myself." She writes that, during President Trump's state visit to London last year, "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything."

Hans Nichols
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin Hassett to leave White House this summer

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration this summer, after returning in March to help the president respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

Why it matters: Hassett has shown an ability to translate economic numbers into tangible terms for the president, steering Trump to support more stimulus and relief. His departure could cede power to administration officials who oppose a $2 trillion package and worry about the deficit.

