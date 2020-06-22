The Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are beginning to look familiar. Even as he slides in the polls, President Trump's presidential campaign is doubling down on 2016 messaging and focusing on his base. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shifted his focus to health care and will bring on former President Barack Obama to the help raise money.

Plus, inexperienced young day traders are using Robinhood and other apps to drive up the stock market.

And Axios co-founder Mike Allen shares what Trump told us about Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond, Margaret Talev, Dion Rabouin and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes: Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez, and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: