9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign plans to hit Trump on efforts to dismantle Obamacare

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign plans to seize upon Trump’s Tulsa claim that he asked officials to "slow the [coronavirus] testing down, please" to focus on Trump’s broader policy goal of dismantling the Affordable Care Act. (Trump’s campaign later said he was joking.)

The Biden strategy is pretty straightforward: Reiterate Biden’s commitment to Obamacare while signaling that he is open to revising it with a public option — all while drawing a contrast with President Trump, who continues to call for its repeal.

The big picture: Even during the pandemic, the Trump administration is continuing its assault on one of President Obama’s signature issues and is expected to file a Supreme Court brief to repeal the law this week.

  • Biden’s campaign is salivating about that expected filing and will use it to bludgeon Trump on both his COVID-19 response and his opposition to Obamacare.
  • Expect Biden’s team to call on Trump to explain how he plans to provide health care to an estimated 20 million Americans who have lost their jobs, and likely, their health insurance.

The other side: In early May, Trump hinted that his opposition had softened, but that he’d still work to repeal it: “Obamacare is a disaster, but we’ve made it barely acceptable,” Trump said.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I’m average"

Trump on stage in Tulsa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ended his three-month hiatus from the campaign trail by plunging straight into the culture wars.

Why it matters: Trump is trying to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to demonstrators taking down statues across the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's campaign raises more than Trump's for first time in 2020

Combination photos of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images and Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign out-raised that of President Trump's last month, newly released figures show.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden and the Democratic National Committee have raised more than Trump and the Republican National Committee, which reported raising $74 million in May.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden pounces on Trump’s Tulsa "kidding"

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign claimed he was "obviously kidding" when, during last night's return to the campaign trail, he took a crowd-pleasing swipe by suggesting America should slow COVID-19 testing to slow case counts. But a pandemic doesn't make a great punchline.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, kicking off a head-to-head general election campaign after the three-month basement hiatus. The Biden campaign is likely to push that moment into ads.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow