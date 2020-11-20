Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Joe Biden's transition talks

President-elect Biden was declared the winner of the election 13 days ago. President Trump has not conceded, and his administration has not taken any steps to prepare for a transition of power. In a press conference on Thursday, Biden explained why he won't let that get in the way of his path to the White House.

  • Plus, the reality of COVID long haulers.
  • And, saving our oceans with marine sanctuaries.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, UC Davis pulmonologist Dr. Nicholas Kenyon and National Geographic's Pristine Seas expedition leader Paul Rose.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Nov 18, 2020 - Podcasts

11th hour troop withdrawals

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would withdraw around 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January. This comes after President Trump’s Pentagon reshuffle last week — when he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and a few other officials.

Axios
Nov 19, 2020 - Podcasts

The science of COVID restrictions

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are still rising and government responses are varied and inconsistent. As partial restrictions take hold around the country, including curfews and some closed businesses, the question remains — are these responses actually based in science?

Ursula Perano
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

