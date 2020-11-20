President-elect Biden was declared the winner of the election 13 days ago. President Trump has not conceded, and his administration has not taken any steps to prepare for a transition of power. In a press conference on Thursday, Biden explained why he won't let that get in the way of his path to the White House.

Plus, the reality of COVID long haulers.

And, saving our oceans with marine sanctuaries.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, UC Davis pulmonologist Dr. Nicholas Kenyon and National Geographic's Pristine Seas expedition leader Paul Rose.

