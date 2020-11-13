Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

A vast new ocean sanctuary

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Northern rock hopper penguins on Gough Island in the Tristan da Cunha chain. Photo: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The waters around the remote inhabited island of Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic are set to become the world's fourth-largest marine sanctuary.

The big picture: Currently less than 3% of the world's ocean area is fully protected from human activity, compared to 13% of the world's much smaller land mass. With the oceans coming under increasing pressure from fishing, pollution and climate change, expanding true marine sanctuaries is more important than ever.

By the numbers: The four-island archipelago of Tristan da Cunha is a British territory that is more than 2,000 miles east of South America and a week-long boat trip from South Africa.

  • The new marine sanctuary, which was announced on Friday, will encompass 265,437 square miles, making it almost three times larger than the entire United Kingdom.

How it works: 90% of the waters around the island chain will become a full "no-take" sanctuary, meaning that fishing, mining, and any other kind of extractive activity will be banned.

  • The sanctuary will be part of the UK government's larger Blue Belt Programme, which already protects some 2.7 million sq. miles of marine ecosystems around British territory across the globe.

What they're saying: "This is a place that has a unique ecosystem that is found nowhere else," marine conservationist Enric Sala told National Geographic magazine.

Of note: The benefits of protection won't just flow to seabirds and other species that Tristan da Cunha their home.

  • A paper published last month found that expanding such marine protected areas by just 5% could help improve future fishing catches by at least 20%.

The bottom line: It wasn't that long ago that even environmentalists thought the oceans were far too vast to be affected by human activity, but we now know that's not the case. If we want the oceans and all they support to thrive in the future, we need to protect them in the present.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 mins ago - World

Nearly the whole world considers Biden president-elect

Expand chart
Data: Axios research; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

With China belatedly congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory on Friday, the list of countries still declining to acknowledge Biden's victory is getting very short.

State of play: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Russia's Vladimir Putin are among the very few world leaders who say they're waiting for President Trump's legal challenges to play out. North Korea's Kim Jong-un is in a slightly larger group — those who've declined to comment on the results either way.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump wins North Carolina

Trump campaigning in North Carolina. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

President Trump has won North Carolina, an important swing state in the race for the White House, AP projects.

The big picture: The call comes a week and a half after Election Day. North Carolina carries 15 electoral votes, giving Trump a total of 232 as of Friday. He won North Carolina by 3.6% in 2016. Sen. Thom Tillis (R) won re-election against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, AP projected earlier this week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide.
  2. Politics: More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantineAlito criticizes state and local coronavirus restrictions — Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — Ticketmaster's digital health pass to battle coronavirus could be a model for airlines.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: Ivy League cancels winter sports season.
