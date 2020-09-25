22 mins ago - Podcasts

Biden's path to a landslide win

Polls show Joe Biden closing in on or beating President Trump in a number of swing and red states. That's making Democratic strategists talk about a new election night possibility: a Biden landslide.

  • Plus, Republicans and Democrats are both lawyering up ahead of November.
  • And, the surprising payoff of playing in the NBA bubble.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Hans Nichols and Kendall Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 24, 2020 - Podcasts

The space race goes private

Private companies are becoming more and more invested in entering the space race. That means smaller missions — with more freedom in what they can study and explore — could completely change our understanding of the universe.

Jim VandeHei
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The Biden blowout scenario

Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor Black Economic Summit in Charlotte yesterday. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Joe Biden or President Trump could win the election narrowly — but only one in a popular and electoral vote blowout. 

Why it matters: A Biden blowout would mean a Democratic Senate, a bigger Democratic House and a huge political and policy shift nationwide.

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The apocalypse scenario

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic lawyers are preparing to challenge any effort by President Trump to swap electors chosen by voters with electors selected by Republican-controlled legislatures. One state of particular concern: Pennsylvania, where the GOP controls the state house.

Why it matters: Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, together with a widely circulated article in The Atlantic about how bad the worst-case scenarios could get, is drawing new attention to the brutal fights that could jeopardize a final outcome.

