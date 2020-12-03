We're getting closer to the vaccine finish line with three promising candidates. Distributing this vaccine will be a challenge everywhere, but especially in states that have large rural areas like Alabama, where a three-phase plan to get the state vaccinated is being finalized next week.

Plus, the logic behind the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines.

And, the new hope for creating smart cities.

Guests: Alabama state health officer Dr. Scott Harris and Axios' Sam Baker and Jennifer Kingson.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: