Rural states prepare for a vaccine

We're getting closer to the vaccine finish line with three promising candidates. Distributing this vaccine will be a challenge everywhere, but especially in states that have large rural areas like Alabama, where a three-phase plan to get the state vaccinated is being finalized next week.

  • Plus, the logic behind the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines.
  • And, the new hope for creating smart cities.

Guests: Alabama state health officer Dr. Scott Harris and Axios' Sam Baker and Jennifer Kingson.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 2, 2020 - Podcasts

A dramatic day at the DOJ

Yesterday, three major pieces of news came out from the Department of Justice and Attorney General Bill Barr. And they all involve the Trump administration.

  • Plus, President-elect Biden’s economic team will write a new crisis playbook.
  • And, the broken pipeline for Latino executives.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - World

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai detained on fraud charge

An activist holds a placard highlighting China's Tiananmen Square massacre as pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong in November. Photo: Isaac Wong/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is being detained until an April court hearing after the pro-democracy supporter was charged Thursday with fraud, per his Apple Daily news outlet.

Why it matters: The 72-year-old's arrest and denial of bail is another blow for the pro-democracy movement in the former British colony amid concerns about a fresh crackdown on activists.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inhofe loudly sets Trump straight on defense bill

Sen. Jim Inhofe speaks with reporters in the Capitol last month. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senator Jim Inhofe told President Trump today he'll likely fail to get two big wishes in pending defense spending legislation, bellowing into his cellphone: "This is the only chance to get our bill passed," a source who overheard part of their conversation tells Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans are ready to test whether Trump's threats of vetoing the bill, which has passed every year for more than half a century, are empty.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

