Two consequential American votes

Members of Congress will meet today in a joint session to officially count electoral votes for the presidential election. This happens every four years after every presidential election. This year, it's getting much more attention because of the dozens of GOP senators and House Republicans planning to object to the electoral results from battleground States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

  • Plus, Mike Allen's takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff.
  • And, the cold war of disinformation.

Guests: Harvard University constitutional law professor Noah Feldman, and Axios' Sara Fischer and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jan 5, 2021 - Podcasts

The messy vaccine rollout

It's been about a month since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved in the United States. The goal was to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, but less than a quarter of them have actually received their first dose. Some public health officials are suggesting that more people should receive first doses now even if that will delay the second. What does the science say about that?

  • Plus, Dominion Voting Systems' CEO on its plans to sue for defamation.
  • And, what should video chat look like in 2021?
Rebecca Falconer
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kelly Loeffler says she'll object to Biden's Electoral College win

President Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler at a campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced in a statement Monday she will "vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

Why it matters: Loeffler made the announcement on the eve of her crucial, tight Senate runoff election in Georgia Tuesday — held one day before the certification vote.

Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cruz to object to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes

Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will object to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes on Wednesday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Cruz is one of 13 senators who have threatened to object to President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory. Arizona is at least the third state whose certification Republican lawmakers plan to challenge.

