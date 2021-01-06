Members of Congress will meet today in a joint session to officially count electoral votes for the presidential election. This happens every four years after every presidential election. This year, it's getting much more attention because of the dozens of GOP senators and House Republicans planning to object to the electoral results from battleground States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

Plus, Mike Allen's takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff.

And, the cold war of disinformation.

Guests: Harvard University constitutional law professor Noah Feldman, and Axios' Sara Fischer and Mike Allen.

