Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: VP debate was actually pretty good

Pence and Harris at the vice presidential debate. Photo: Eric Baradat, Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday's vice presidential candidate debate got far better reviews in early poll numbers than a similar poll taken after the first presidential debate, with respondents calling it "civil," "informative," and even "presidential."

Why it matters: The new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll suggested that Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made better impressions with the public than President Trump and Joe Biden did in their debate last week — or, at least, didn't actively repel voters.

By the numbers: The dominant reaction to the debate was relief, with 36% of the respondents saying they felt relieved when it was over.

  • Some of the partisans were even excited, including 25% of Republicans and 21% of Democrats.
  • It didn't generate a lot of anger: just 15% of Republicans and 9% of Democrats walked away angry. But nearly half of independents (46%) said they were disappointed — a far higher share than Democrats and Republicans.
  • By contrast, the Axios-SurveyMonkey poll taken after the first presidential debate found a lot of disappointment and anger at the loud, chaotic showdown.
Graphic: SurveyMonkey

Between the lines: Both Pence and Harris did about as expected, according to the survey, with 58% saying that about Harris and 56% saying the same about Pence.

  • That means they both succeeded at an important task for running mates — don't blow it for the presidential candidate — although that probably works out better for Biden than Trump, given that he leads most national polls.
  • Some of the words respondents used to describe Pence: “professional,” “strong” and “excellent” (from Republicans), “liar,” “rude” and “evasive” (from Democrats).
  • Some of the words used to describe Harris: “strong,” “professional” and “confident” (from Democrats), “liar,” “lies” and “untruthful" (from Republicans).

The poll found that a majority of Americans would trust Harris rather than Pence (54%-44%) to handle the federal response to the coronavirus, even though Pence is the head of the coronavirus task force.

  • That sentiment was strongest among urban residents, who preferred Harris over Pence 70%-28%, while suburban residents gave Harris a smaller edge, 54%-45%.
  • Rural Americans preferred Pence, 40%-57%.

The bottom line: Will the debate change votes? Probably not. Just 14% of the respondents said there was any chance they'd change their minds on how to vote.

  • But at least it cleared the low bar of not generating the outright disgust of the Trump-Biden debate — and these days, clearing the low bar is not nothing.

Methodology: This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted October 7-8, 2020 among a national sample of 2,708 adults in the U.S.

  • Respondents for this survey were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
  • Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Politics & Policy

What to watch for in tonight's vice presidential debate

Workers install plexiglass barriers onstage ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is quickly turning what was expected to be a buttoned-up vice presidential debate into a TV spectacle.

Why it matters: The stakes are much higher tonight. President Trump's positive COVID diagnosis is a stark reminder that the VP isn't just an understudy waiting in the wings. With both presidential candidates in their 70s, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris' roles are more important than ever.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Politics & Policy

VP debate brings back normal politics

Photos: Robyn Beck, Eric Baradat/AFP via Gety Images

Toward the end, the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City got personal — about President Trump, a reminder of what this election will ultimately come down to.

Sen. Kamala Harris flashed back to last week's raucous presidential debate, arguing that Trump's "stand back and stand by" answer to a question about white supremacists "is part of a pattern."

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Harris calls Trump's COVID response the greatest presidential failure in U.S. history

Sen. Kamala Harris opened the vice presidential debate on Wednesday by condemning the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic as "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The pandemic is the single most dominant focus of the debate and the election, especially now that President Trump himself has contracted COVID-19. Harris used the moment to hammer Vice President Pence for heading a government response that has seen over 210,000 Americans die from the virus.

