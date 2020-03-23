1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Pro Rata's got (more) kid jokes

Dan Primack

Last week, I asked Axios Pro Rata newsletter readers to help build a joke-book for our kids to read, as we try to balance working from home with childcare/makeshift school.

But the jokes kept coming after we posted the original set, so here's a sequel.

How did Harry Potter get down the hill?

He walked.

What's a pirate's favorite letter?

The C.

Why are fish smart?

They live in schools.

Want to hear a dirty joke?

A pig rolled in the mud.

What did the tree say to the horse?

Nothing. It’s a tree. 

Why don’t you see elephants hiding in trees?

Because they’re so good at it. 

What did Mommy Scissors say when her kids acted up?

Cut it out!

Where in the world does Friday come before Thursday?

The dictionary.

Why does Peter Pan keep flying all the time?

He never lands.

Why did the cookie go to the doctor?

It felt crummy.

What do you call a dinosaur that is sleeping?

A dino-snore.

What is fast, loud and crunchy?

A rocket chip!

When you look for something, why is it always in the last place you look?

Because when you find it, you stop looking.

What did the left eye say to the right eye?

Between us, something smells.

Why did the kid cross the playground?

To get to the other slide.

