Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Rep. Ro Khanna

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tells Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan that the House Democratic caucus has “trust to build” after losing seats in the election.

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, Nov. 9 at 11pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Hispanic overture

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Bill Clark (CQ Roll Call), Saul Loeb (AFP), Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After Joe Biden whiffed with Hispanic voters in some states, Democrats are urging the president-elect to nominate several Latinos to high-profile Cabinet positions.

Among those in contention: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for Homeland Security, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for Health and Human Services, and Rep. Filemon Vela for Commerce or Transportation.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pete Buttigieg is a near-certainty for Biden's Cabinet

Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in Dallas in March. Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

One near-certainty about Joe Biden's Cabinet: Pete Buttigieg will be in it. Biden officials have made clear to donors and party officials the question surrounding Buttigieg is not if, but where, he lands, Democrats close to Biden tell Axios.

The intrigue: Behind that certainty, though, are a range of questions about how to put his obvious political talent to use.

