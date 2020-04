Former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event on March 2 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the next guest on Joe Biden's podcast "Here's the Deal," which was previewed by Axios before it comes out tomorrow.

Why it matters: You can't have conversations with Democratic operatives and strategists without hearing Klobuchar's name come up as a potential vice presidential pick for Biden — who's already publicly committed to selecting a woman.