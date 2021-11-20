Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-11-20

Axios-Ipsos poll: Independents are fed up

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Independents' faith in Americans' voting choices is in a dismal place after the 2020 election, much more pessimistic than the way Democrats or Republicans feel, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: The historically bitter fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden energized the most partisan voters, but it was a big turnoff to those whose views may align with one major party or the other but who don't claim allegiance to either.

What they're saying: "I think they're the ones who are really being damaged by this," said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson.

  • "This is saying they're feeling increasingly alienated from politics."

Driving the news: The national survey of U.S. adults was conducted for an Axios deep dive on voting and democracy.

  • More results from the poll, which measured Americans' trust in the fairness of elections and the accuracy of the results, will be released this afternoon.

By the numbers: Compared with the results of a 2019 poll by Ipsos and C-SPAN, the new poll shows a sharp drop in confidence among Republicans as well, but a more precipitous drop among independents, who already were starting from a lower place.

  • Independents have soured on elections more than partisans from both parties.
  • Just 37% of independents say they have confidence in the wisdom of the American people's choices on election day, compared to 48% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans.
  • Only Democrats gained some confidence after the 2020 election.
  • Among the minority of people who say they don't bother to vote in elections because there won't be any changes that make their lives better, independents were the only group that saw a significant jump — from 11% in 2019 to 16% now.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos poll was conducted Nov. 3-14 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,273 general population adults age 18 or older.

  • The margin of sampling error is ±3.0 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Nov 19, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Poll: 52% of Americans say they've experienced effects of global warming

Expand chart
Data: "Climate Change in the American Mind;" Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

According to new results from a national poll from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, a record high of seven-in-10 Americans said they are at least "somewhat worried" about global warming. This beats out the findings from the same question dating back to 2008.

Why it matters: Americans are increasingly perceiving climate change as a current danger affecting them personally, a development that could shift attitudes toward federal policy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Polls: Support for stricter gun laws slipping

Confiscated guns displayed by the New York City Police Department in October 2021. Photo: Bryan Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Support for stricter gun control laws in the United States has fallen, polls by Quinnipiac University and Gallup published this week show.

Why it matters: The drop in support coincides with a major spike in gun sales and estimated violent crime rates that has continued into 2021, though criminologists are largely divided on what caused the crime increase.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow