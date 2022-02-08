One in three Americans expects to catch COVID within the next month — and only one in 10 thinks it will be eradicated by this time next year — according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: The new data shows Americans are coming to terms with living with COVID. But it also reveals an utter lack of consensus on how to live with it.

People are divided about evenly into four camps on how to proceed: drop all mandates and requirements, keep some, keep most, or add even more.

Half support stores or restaurants requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter.

The big question: Is America suffering from a leadership vacuum, or is it unleadable?

What they're saying: "There's nothing approaching a consensus on what we should be doing to move forward, which underlines the difficulty for policymakers," said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson.

Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, said the competing views are partly "a function of a polarized world that understands the pandemic in different ways."

But because public opinion around COVID-19 has been a lagging rather than leading indicator, he also reads the divisions as a leadership failure and says many Americans are yearning for more consistency about what to do.

"People are just sort of living their life and reacting to the macro forces and mitigating the risk, but it's very unclear where they're going," he said.

Between the lines: While the overall numbers show a four-way split over how the U.S. should handle the pandemic at this time, respondents' party ID play a huge role in their answers.

21% of overall respondents (43% of Republicans but just 3% of Democrats) said "open up and get back to life as usual with no coronavirus mandates or requirements."

29% overall (29% of Republicans and 25% of Democrats) urged a "move towards opening up, but still take some precautions."

23% overall (14% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats) said "mostly keep coronavirus precautions and requirements."

21% overall (7% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats) want to "increase mask mandates and coronavirus vaccine requirements."

Of the four categories, only one — the move toward opening while continuing some precautions — has comparable support across party lines. And even then, it's less than one in three.

While 51% of overall respondents support businesses requiring proof of vaccination to enter, that's only true for 25% of Republicans — but 72% of Democrats.

By the numbers: Two-thirds said COVID-19 isn't likely to be eradicated in the next year. Another one-fourth aren't sure. Just 11% said they believe it will be eradicated in the next year.

70% of respondents said if the vaccine become something that requires an annual booster comparable to the flu shot, they'd likely get it.

85% of those who have already been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot said they'd take a fourth shot if it were available.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Feb. 4-7 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,049 general population adults age 18 or older.