Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
One in three Americans expects to catch COVID within the next month — and only one in 10 thinks it will be eradicated by this time next year — according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.
The big picture: The new data shows Americans are coming to terms with living with COVID. But it also reveals an utter lack of consensus on how to live with it.
- People are divided about evenly into four camps on how to proceed: drop all mandates and requirements, keep some, keep most, or add even more.
- Half support stores or restaurants requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter.
The big question: Is America suffering from a leadership vacuum, or is it unleadable?
What they're saying: "There's nothing approaching a consensus on what we should be doing to move forward, which underlines the difficulty for policymakers," said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson.
- Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, said the competing views are partly "a function of a polarized world that understands the pandemic in different ways."
- But because public opinion around COVID-19 has been a lagging rather than leading indicator, he also reads the divisions as a leadership failure and says many Americans are yearning for more consistency about what to do.
- "People are just sort of living their life and reacting to the macro forces and mitigating the risk, but it's very unclear where they're going," he said.
Between the lines: While the overall numbers show a four-way split over how the U.S. should handle the pandemic at this time, respondents' party ID play a huge role in their answers.
- 21% of overall respondents (43% of Republicans but just 3% of Democrats) said "open up and get back to life as usual with no coronavirus mandates or requirements."
- 29% overall (29% of Republicans and 25% of Democrats) urged a "move towards opening up, but still take some precautions."
- 23% overall (14% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats) said "mostly keep coronavirus precautions and requirements."
- 21% overall (7% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats) want to "increase mask mandates and coronavirus vaccine requirements."
- Of the four categories, only one — the move toward opening while continuing some precautions — has comparable support across party lines. And even then, it's less than one in three.
- While 51% of overall respondents support businesses requiring proof of vaccination to enter, that's only true for 25% of Republicans — but 72% of Democrats.
By the numbers: Two-thirds said COVID-19 isn't likely to be eradicated in the next year. Another one-fourth aren't sure. Just 11% said they believe it will be eradicated in the next year.
- 70% of respondents said if the vaccine become something that requires an annual booster comparable to the flu shot, they'd likely get it.
- 85% of those who have already been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot said they'd take a fourth shot if it were available.
Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Feb. 4-7 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,049 general population adults age 18 or older.
- The margin of sampling error is ±3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.