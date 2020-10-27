44 mins ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note ±3.3% margin of error for the total sample size; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Americans believe the federal government's handling of the pandemic has gotten significantly worse over time, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Every other institution measured in Week 29 of our national poll — from state and local governments to people's own employers and area businesses — won positive marks for improving their responses since those panicked early days in March and April.

  • The findings suggests people see President Trump and his political team as one of the biggest impediments to turning things around.
  • With one week left in the presidential election, as the U.S. hits all-time daily highs for new cases, four in five Americans say they're worried about COVID-19 outbreaks.

By the numbers: 26% of Americans said the federal government's handling of the virus is better than it was at the beginning, but 46% say it's actually gotten worse (and another 27% saw no change), for a net deficit of 20 percentage points.

  • Barely half of Republicans said the federal government's handling has improved while one in five said it has gotten worse. Only one in 10 Democrats and one in four independents said it improved.
  • Those sentiments fit with other measures in the survey: 62% said the federal government is making the country's recovery worse, an assessment essentially unchanged since the summer. And just one-third of respondents trust the federal government to provide them with accurate information about the virus.

Between the lines: Concerns are directed more at the political arm of the federal government than at scientists.

  • On its own, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention won net positive ratings (+10) — 33% said it improved it's handling, while 23% said it declined and the rest saw no change.

What they're saying: The coronavirus "is the issue of this election," said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs.

  • "People are just looking around at the facts on the ground and at the end of the day there's been no coordinated response to the coronavirus at the national level."
  • At the local level, by contrast, people see "specific, concrete things" like stickers on the ground for social distancing at stores where they shop, or modifications to schooling.
  • "When they think of the federal government, they're just thinking of the overall mess. There's no end in sight. The number of cases are only increasing."

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Oct. 23-26, 2020, by Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,079 general population adults age 18 or older.

  • The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Maria Arias
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harvard Youth Poll: 2020 young voter turnout could approach 2008 totals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A national poll conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found historic interest among 18-to-29 year olds in the upcoming election, which could potentially lead to a massive voter turnout among age group.

Why it matters: With just over a week until Election Day, 63% of the poll's respondents indicated they will “definitely be voting,” which is the highest proportion of respondents in the twenty years the poll has been conducted. These young voters are motivated by a number of social issues.

Shawna Chen
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events

President Trump speaks to a crowd of 2,000 supporters during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on Sept. 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen via Getty

The Minnesota Department of Health has traced nearly two dozen coronavirus cases to three campaign events held last month, an official told Axios on Monday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has come under repeated fire for being lax about mask requirements and not adhering to social distancing and other local guidelines at its events.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - World

In photos: Unrest in Italy as coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

An anti-government demonstration on Oct. 26 in Turin, Italy, against the economic consequences of new restrictions. Luxury stores in the city were "ransacked," the Guardian notes. Photo: Diego Puletto/Getty Images

Protests in Italy against fresh COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that came into effect Monday descended into violence in Milan and and Turin, where police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, per the Guardian.

The big picture: The protests in Italian cities still reeling from the first lockdown mark some of the biggest resistance against measures seen yet as restrictions return across Europe, which is facing a second coronavirus wave. Here's what's been happening in cities across the continent, in photos.

