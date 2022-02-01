Imagine Axios AM for your company

We've previewed for you the Axios big growth areas for 2022: expanding Axios Local into 25+ American cities + new paid Pro products with actionable intelligence for your job.

The third and final piece of our 2022 expansion: vastly — and, to me, magically — improving internal communications for organizations everywhere.

The big picture: We created an AI-powered software platform to help any company, leader or manager cut through the noise to align people around what truly matters. It's called Axios HQ.

200+ top organizations big and small use it to produce essential, efficient newsletters like AM.

They see our templates — proven formats for all-staff or team updates — and our analytics as the perfect communications tool to create and share critical information.

They rely on our Smart Brevity guidance to write shorter, pick better words, delight readers with efficiency, make what matters pop — and be remembered.

Want to learn more? Register to join Axios CEO Jim VandeHei and four communications leaders to hear the impact Axios HQ has had for their organizations.

Fun backstory: We were reluctant to create a software company inside our media operation, but so many organizations asked and it turned into a super-fast-growing business. Thanks!