Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews NIAID director Anthony Fauci

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO”, Axios managing editor Margaret Talev interviews NIAID director Anthony Fauci about vaccine distribution and the federal response to the virus.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 14 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Axios
Feb 13, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Vice President Kamala Harris

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Vice President Kamala Harris about the administration’s COVID-19 response.

Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 8 hours ago - World

New Zealand imposes first coronavirus lockdown on city since August

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday. Photo: Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images

New Zealand is reimposing restrictions on the city of Auckland after three members of the same family tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday.

Driving the news: New Zealand's most populous city will lock down for three days from 11:59pm Sunday. The rest of NZ won't lock down, but social distancing and other precautions will be reintroduced.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI warns of romance scammers this Valentine's Day

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The FBI offers some advice for the lovelorn on this Valentine's Day: The way to heartbreak is through your bank account.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has mostly left the search for love online, and the FBI says it's seen a rise in reports of scams that seem to offer romance, but are actually seeking to wrangle money or financial information from their victims.

