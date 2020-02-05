1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Where average rents rose the most over the last decade

Kim Hart
Data: PropertyClub; Chart: Axios Visuals

PropertyClub, an apartment rental service, used Zillow data to calculate which cities saw the greatest percentage rent increases between 2010 and 2019.

What they found: It's not surprising that New York, Seattle and San Francisco saw sizable median rent increases — but Aurora, Colorado, and Boise City, Idaho, actually saw the biggest jumps.

  • San Jose saw the biggest jump in absolute numbers, and it's the only city on the list to see median rents increase by more than $1,000 over the past decade.

