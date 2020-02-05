Where average rents rose the most over the last decade

PropertyClub, an apartment rental service, used Zillow data to calculate which cities saw the greatest percentage rent increases between 2010 and 2019.

What they found: It's not surprising that New York, Seattle and San Francisco saw sizable median rent increases — but Aurora, Colorado, and Boise City, Idaho, actually saw the biggest jumps.

San Jose saw the biggest jump in absolute numbers, and it's the only city on the list to see median rents increase by more than $1,000 over the past decade.

