Auto insurers Allstate and American Family Insurance announced Monday they're giving back some $800 million in premiums to customers in recognition of the fact many are not driving so much during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The pay checks their customers will receive is not a vast amount, but the "nature of the action is exemplary — and rare — given the context of a pandemic," notes the New York Times, which surveyed nine other auto insurance firms to see if they would follow their rivals' lead. (They haven't yet.)

By the numbers: Allstate said most customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May as part of a "Shelter-in-Place Payback," totaling more than $600 million, as the firm noted "less driving means fewer accidents."

American Family will pay $50 per vehicle covered by clients' personal auto policy, costing about $200 million in total.

Of note: A Progressive spokesman told the NYT plans would be in place soon on "how to best return some premium to customers," while a USAA representative said the company was "exploring options" and an announcement was expected in "the coming days."

A State Farm rep. told the Times the firm was weighing "how best" to "return value to our auto insurance policyholders," with a decision expected by the week's end.

