20 mins ago - Health

Some auto insurers giving customers refunds as drivers stay home

Rebecca Falconer

Light traffic before on the freeways in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Auto insurers Allstate and American Family Insurance announced Monday they're giving back some $800 million in premiums to customers in recognition of the fact many are not driving so much during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The pay checks their customers will receive is not a vast amount, but the "nature of the action is exemplary — and rare — given the context of a pandemic," notes the New York Times, which surveyed nine other auto insurance firms to see if they would follow their rivals' lead. (They haven't yet.)

By the numbers: Allstate said most customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May as part of a "Shelter-in-Place Payback," totaling more than $600 million, as the firm noted "less driving means fewer accidents."

  • American Family will pay $50 per vehicle covered by clients' personal auto policy, costing about $200 million in total.

Of note: A Progressive spokesman told the NYT plans would be in place soon on "how to best return some premium to customers," while a USAA representative said the company was "exploring options" and an announcement was expected in "the coming days."

  • A State Farm rep. told the Times the firm was weighing "how best" to "return value to our auto insurance policyholders," with a decision expected by the week's end.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Go deeper

Jim VandeHei

The next American struggle: Waiting out the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There are now a lot of known knowns about the coronavirus: It's here, it's spreading, it's stressing hospitals, it's crippling the economy, it's slowed only by distance and isolation — and it's sure to get much worse before it gets much better. 

Why it matters: Similarly, there is a sameness to the patterns and known unknowns. So now we hit the maddening stage of waiting.

Go deeperArrowMar 30, 2020 - Health
Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Deaths spike in France, Italy's new cases fall

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

France recorded its highest novel coronavirus daily death toll and Italy reported another increase Monday. But Italian authorities also reported the lowest daily rise in confirmed cases in three weeks — a sign that the country's lockdown. may be working as intended.

The big picture: The virus is confirmed to have killed more than 74,000 people and infected 1.3 million globally as of early Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 136,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 16,000) as half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health