Australia's news law prods Google, Facebook down opposite paths

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

When the Australian government told tech platforms they had to start paying publishers for the headlines and links that fill their users' posts, Google caved but Facebook walked.

Why it matters: These companies' moves Wednesday — as Google struck a deal with News Corp to evade Australia's forthcoming rules, while Facebook essentially barred news content there — could shape how news companies are compensated for their work online for years to come.

Driving the news: Facebook said it will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content. It will also block links to Australian publishers for its users around the globe.

  • The move came hours after Google announced it struck a multiyear agreement with News Corp, the largest owner of newspapers by circulation in Australia, to pay for its content, essentially skirting the law. Google has struck similar deals with several Australian publishers in the past week.

Catch up quick: These efforts are happening in response to the new law, expected to pass imminently, forcing Google and Facebook to pay Australian news publishers for content, including headlines and links, via terms set by a third party.

  • Lawmakers said they would avoid passing the measure if Google and Facebook reached payment terms with Australian news publishers on their own.
  • Google's deals will allow it to fulfill those conditions.

The big picture: Google and Facebook's opposing decisions set a precedent for how they may handle other global efforts to force them to pay news publishers.

  • Restricting people from sharing articles on their News Feeds cuts into Facebook's business far less than Google would be affected if it had to stop Australians from using its search engine, the primary vehicle for sharing links on its platform.
  • Facebook has been trying to reduce the amount of news content shared from publishers on its platform, anyway, in an effort to make the social network more intimate. More recently, it said it would try to reduce the amount of political news on its feed.

Be smart: News Corp, the global publishing giant run by Rupert Murdoch, has been aggressively lobbying in favor of the Australian law for years, as it owns a sizable portion of the newspaper market in the country. Google's decision to strike these deals at the last minute marks a huge victory for Murdoch's lobbying campaign.

What to watch: Countries around the world are eyeing ways to force tech companies to pay publishers. In the U.S., Australia’s efforts have caught the attention of some members of Congress, according to sources in the publishing industry.

The other side: Online platforms have long maintained that publishers voluntarily provide the headlines, images and links that users share on social media — and that such sharing serves the publishers' interest, since some users will click through to publishers' own pages.

  • Google and Facebook take particular issue with the arbitration clause in Australia's code, under which a government-appointed panel sets the payout rate if the parties can't reach a deal.
  • Sources say that the tech giants worry that involving third-party arbitrators could help publishers win unreasonable rates.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
16 hours ago - Technology

Facebook to restrict users from sharing news in Australia

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook on Wednesday said it would restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content in response to a new law requiring tech platforms to reimburse news publishers.

Why it matters: The move sets a precedent for how Facebook may handle other global efforts to force it to pay news publishers for their content.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Google strikes 11th hour deals with Australian publishers to avoid new law

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Google on Wednesday said that it finally struck a multiyear deal with News Corp, the largest owner of newspapers by circulation in Australia, to pay for its content.

Why it matters: The deal, along with several others reached between Google and Australian publishers in recent days, will likely allow the tech giant to avoid a sweeping new Australian law that would have forced it and rival Facebook to pay publishers on terms set by third-parties if they were unable to reach agreements themselves.

David NatherScott Rosenberg
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

America's can't-do spirit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The power outages in Texas are the latest in a series of disasters that will be harder to fix — or prevent from happening again — because Americans are retreating to partisan and cultural corners instead of trying to solve problems.

The big picture: From COVID to the election fallout to the utter collapse of Texas' electric grid, America is no longer showing the rest of the world how to conquer its biggest challenges. Instead, there's always another uncivil war to be fought — even when democracy, global health and now climate change are on the line.

