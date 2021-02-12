Sign up for our daily briefing

Australian Open bans fans amid coronavirus lockdown

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Nick Kyrgios pumps up the crowd. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tennis fans will be prohibited from attending the Australian Open as the state of Victoria prepares for a five-day lockdown in response to new COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The lockdown comes after an outbreak at a Holiday Inn near Melbourne Airport that was being used to house returned travelers.

Driving the news: The cluster of cases linked to the hotel grew to 13 on Thursday night, with five new cases emerging, per AP.

  • As of Friday morning, the state's active case tally was 19.

Where it stands: Life had returned to near normalcy in the state of Victoria, with bars packed full of unmasked patrons. But now, over 6 million Victorians will only be able to leave home for essential shopping, work, exercise and caregiving.

  • Schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday, gatherings are off-limits, and masks will be required everywhere.

Yes, but: Tennis players are classified as "workers" and will be permitted to continue their matches. The minimum number of staff required to safely run the event will also be present, while everyone else will be asked to work remotely.

The backdrop: The Australian Open had hoped to welcome nearly 400,000 fans and avoid a "bubble" by having players "hard quarantine" upon their arrival.

  • Tennis Australia faced backlash for this, but the strategy had worked so far, with players expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play in front of fans.
  • Now, the tournament will continue without spectators, just like September's U.S. Open in New York.

On the court, Australian Nick Kyrgios nearly upset No. 3 Dominic Thiem in front of an electric crowd that entered lockdown right after the match ended (around 7am ET) — and knew they wouldn't be back for at least five days.

  • The match went five sets and was as thrilling as it gets, with lots of underhand serves from Kyrgios and a ton of grit from Thiem.
  • Serena Williams advanced to the fourth round where she'll play No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka for the first time.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Jacob Knutson
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

Haley with Trump in 2018. Photo: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."

Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The data case for more stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data on Americans' finances suggests the extension of enhanced unemployment benefits and direct payment checks would provide a significant boost to the economy.

Driving the news: A new report from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Institute finds that the increased payments for unemployment "played an important role in maintaining household spending and wider macroeconomic stability."

