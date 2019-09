Australia is set to invest $101 million into President Trump's efforts to achieve another Moon landing by 2024 and send U.S. missions to Mars, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the investment while visiting NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. Morrison outlined the 5-year investment plan as part of a broader effort to triple the size of Australia's space sector and create 20,000 new jobs by 2030, per Reuters.