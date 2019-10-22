Media heavyweights Gary Newman and Lisa Gersh join Attention Capital

Attention Capital, the new media and technology investment firm, is adding Gary Newman, former CEO and chairman Fox Networks Group, and Lisa Gersh, former CEO of Alexander Wang, as executive partners.

Details: Newman and Gersh will work with founders across the companies that Attention Capital is investing in. They will advise Attention Capital's three founders — former Snapchat head of content Nick Bell, former SVP of Commercial Growth & Business Strategy at Palantir Ashlyn Gentry, and former president of advertising revenue for Fox Networks Group Joe Marchese — on deals and transactions.