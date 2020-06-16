32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: AT&T chief brand officer Fiona Carter to exit

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

AT&T's chief brand and advertising officer Fiona Carter is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities on June 26, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios. Her replacement has yet to be named.

Why it matters: Carter was responsible for AT&T's annual advertising budget of over $5 billion, one of the largest advertising budgets in the U.S.

  • Carter has been with AT&T since 2015, joining before its acquisition of Time Warner and right after its acquisition of DirecTV.
  • She joined AT&T from global ad agency Omnicom, where she served as chief operating officer of advertising, branding and research.
  • Until recently, Carter was representing AT&T in interviews about advertising during COVID-19 and crises in general.
  • Her legacy includes championing advertising campaigns that focused on gender disparities, including with women in sports.

What they're saying: In a statement included in the internal announcement, AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh said Carter "encouraged us to look at our brand positioning in powerful new ways and created initiatives that helped us connect with our audiences differently."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
4 mins ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is one of the most perilous moments for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Alayna Treene
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Trump shows his signature on an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct.

Why it matters: Top Trump aides recognize that he is under increased pressure to do something to address the mass outcry spurred by the killing of George Floyd. This order, which many lawmakers will say does not go far enough, is intended to send a message that Trump is willing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 8,065,966 — Total deaths: 437,604 — Total recoveries — 3,898,799Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,115,079 — Total deaths: 116,191 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes
  5. World: U.S.-Canada border to remain closed to all but essential travel until July 21 — Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow