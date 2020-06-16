2 hours ago - Technology

AT&T confirms thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

AT&T confirmed to Axios it is planning widespread job cuts that include managers and executives, in addition to 3,400 technician and clerical jobs. It will also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Details: The stores facing closure are a mix of AT&T-branded locations and those of Cricket Wireless, AT&T’s prepaid brand, according to the Communication Workers of America, which represents some of AT&T's employees.

  • AT&T confirmed the cuts, but did not give a specific total number, other than to say the job reductions were "sizable."
  • AT&T said the store closures were planned, but accelerated by the pandemic. Most store employees will be offered another job with AT&T, the company said.
  • Laid-off workers will receive severance pay and six months of company-provided healthcare, AT&T said.

What they're saying:

  • AT&T: In a statement to Axios, AT&T said the cuts stem from lower demand for some legacy products, as well as the impact of the pandemic. "As a result, there will be targeted, but sizable reductions in our workforce across executives, managers and union-represented employees, consistent with our previously announced transformation initiative. Additionally, we’ll be eliminating more non-payroll workers — the vast majority of which are outside the United States — than we are managers or union-represented employees."
  • CWA: “If we are in a war to keep our economy going during this crisis, why is AT&T dismissing the troops?” Communications Workers of America president Chris Shelton said in a statement. The union also noted that the cuts come after hedge fund Elliott Management took a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T last year.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,084,396 — Total deaths: 438,453 — Total recoveries — 3,917,055Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,124,155 — Total deaths: 116,567 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 3 hours ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but it has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moment for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair says tight job market is key to helping inequality

Fed chair Jerome Powell during a virtual press conference last week. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

Fed chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that pursuing a "tight" labor market is the best thing the central bank can do to address economic inequality in the U.S. during a hearing with the Senate Banking Committee.

Why it matters: With a renewed focus on systemic racism in America, Powell faced more public questions from lawmakers about what it can do to stem long-standing inequality in America.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow