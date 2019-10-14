Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman, in her own home on Saturday morning, resigned Monday just hours before Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus planned to terminate his employment, NBC reports.

Background: Dean had been responding to a neighbor's call that stated Jefferson's front door was ajar. Jefferson was inside playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when 2 officers went into her backyard. Body camera footage shows Dean shouted at Jefferson through a window to put her hands up without identifying himself as an officer. He proceeded to open fire through the window, killing Jefferson in one shot.