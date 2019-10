A jury sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting 26-year-old Botham Jean, an unarmed black man, in his own downtown Dallas apartment, according to NBC News.

Why it matters: The Sept. 9, 2018 shooting sparked harsh criticism against the local police department as protestors highlighted the case as another instance of police using excessive and fatal force against African Americans. Guyger was facing a maximum sentence of 99 years.