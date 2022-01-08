Sign up for our daily briefing

At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger

Kierra Frazier

An Abbott BinaxNOW Covid-19 antigen self test. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

BinaxNOW at-home COVID-19 tests at Walmart and Kroger will see a rise in prices after a deal with the White House expired in mid-December.

Driving the news: BinaxNOW, one of the first at-home tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration, has become increasingly popular over the last month due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The big picture: Walmart and Kroger made a deal with the White House in September to sell the tests for $14. Amazon also made a deal to sell the kits for $24.

  • Walmart said in a statement that the prices of the test kits would rise to $19.98 a box after the company held the $14 price through the holidays.
  • A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company has "fulfilled our commitment to the Biden Administration to sell at cost for 100 days" and that retail pricing, $23.99, has been reinstated. 
  • The BinaxNOW tests are currently unavailable on Amazon. CVS and Walgreens have been selling the test kits for $23.99 a box

Of note: The White House said Tuesday that its finalizing contracts to mail millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests later this month after Americans have struggled to find tests in the last month.

Go deeper

Axios Local
8 hours ago - Health

Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

As America's record Omicron surge continues, cities and states across the country have no cohesive strategy to monitor the results of at-home rapid COVID tests.

Why it matters: This patchwork system means the official COVID case counts are almost certainly a vast undercount. Many cities don't have an accurate sense of just how prevalent COVID is as they make decisions about mask mandates, school closures and other restrictions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open — COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tasha Tsiaperas
Jan 7, 2022 - Axios Dallas

Where to get tested for COVID in Dallas and Fort Worth

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maryland case counts may be lagging due to ongoing technical issues; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Dallas County opened two new COVID testing locations this week to keep up with increasing demand.

Driving the news: The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise, and the White House has promised to have at-home COVID tests available by mail soon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow