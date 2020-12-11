Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Photo: Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images

AstraZeneca will begin trials to test whether its experimental coronavirus vaccine can be successfully combined with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, the company announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Both AstraZeneca's and Russia's vaccines have raised questions among experts around their separate trials. Russia has not completed advanced studies on the vaccine to ensure whether it is safe and adheres to scientific protocols. AstraZeneca's vaccine is reported to be about 62% effective, but some patients accidentally received a modified dosing regimen during trials.

The big picture: The announcement comes days after the developers of the Sputnik V vaccine proposed on Twitter that AstraZeneca combine its shot with Russia's.

Details: The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund which has funded the development of Sputnik V, said clinical trials with AstraZeneca’s would begin by the end of the month, per CNBC.

  • The trial will begin enrolling adults aged 18 years and older.

Worth noting: Last week, Russia began distributing its vaccine — which they report to be 90% effective — in Moscow, announcing that 5,000 people had signed up to be inoculated in the city.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

A care home staff receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine in Belfast on Dec. 9. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday in a 17-4 vote that included one abstention.

Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the vaccine within days. If the emergency use authorization is approved, millions of doses will be shipped to vaccinate health care workers and nursing home residents, though the general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until spring, according to AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
18 hours ago - Science

The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunity

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Once 75%–80% of people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, there should be strong enough herd immunity that we can return to normal activities, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

Driving the news: The FDA is meeting with outside experts today as the agency considers granting an emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for their COVID-19 vaccine. A similar meeting is slated for next week to discuss a vaccine developed by Moderna.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.
  2. Politics: Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidence Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  3. Health: Wealthy and connected get antibody COVID treatments unavailable to most Americans — Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. World: Israel's vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27 UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach.
  5. Sports: Most expensive stadium ever built could finish NFL season without hosting a fan — The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow