Russia begins distributing its coronavirus vaccine in Moscow

Photo: Sergei Karpukhin\TASS via Getty Images

Russia began distributing its coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, making Sputnik V available at 70 different locations around Moscow.

Driving the news: The immunization effort comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin directed officials to begin large-scale vaccination against the virus, despite widespread criticism from scientists worldwide over the Sputnik V vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

  • Russia has not completed advanced studies on the vaccine to ensure it is safe and adheres to scientific protocols.

Details: The two-shot vaccine is only available to people between the ages of 18 and 60 who do not have a chronic disease or a cold, and who are not pregnant or breastfeeding.

  • Patients will be required to get the second shot 21 days after the first injection.
  • Moscow said 5,000 doctors, teachers, social workers and other high-risk groups have already signed up for the vaccine.

The big picture: Russia has recorded more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases and over 42,200 deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper: Why you should be skeptical of Russia's coronavirus vaccine claims

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - World

Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

Photo: Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz via Getty Images

Iran's coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes two weeks after the country imposed restrictions in its major cities, which aimed to slow the spread of the virus and daily death toll.

Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Health

New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care

Photo: Sharon Chischilly/Getty Images

New Mexico hospitals may soon move to "crisis standards of care," allowing providers to ration care depending on a patient's likelihood of survival, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said in a Washington Post interview.

The state of play: "New Mexico has consistently won praise among public health experts for its aggressive approach to combating the virus," the Post writes. But hospitals across the state have been operating at or near capacity recently, with many close to running out of ICU and regular beds, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

DeVos extends federal student loan relief to Jan. 31

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is extending federal student loan relief, which includes a pause on payments and interest accrual, through Jan. 31, the Department of Education announced Friday.

Why it matters: Payments have been paused since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the relief was set to expire on Dec. 31 . The relief measures, which also include the suspension of collections of defaulted federal student loans, have helped mitigate some of the pandemic's negative consequences for millions of borrowers.

