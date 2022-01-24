Julian Assange allowed to appeal U.S. extradition, U.K. court rules

The United Kingdom's High Court ruled Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to stand trial on espionage charges over the publication of classified documents, AP reports.

Why it matters: The ruling gives Assange another chance to avoid extradition and a potential sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

Yes, but: The U.K. Supreme Court still must agree to hear the case.