Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) is pictured on a TV monitor next to leaders of other country signatories during the signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership at a virtual summit, hosted from Hanoi. Photo: Nhac Nguyen /AFP via Getty Images
China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday formed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership excluding the U.S — which pulled out of an earlier trade partnership under President Trump.
Why it matters: The RCEP is the world's biggest free trading bloc, accounting for almost a third of all economic activity.
- The nations aim for the pact to "mitigate the crippling cost of the coronavirus and ease financial pain," per a statement from Vietnam's government, from where the leaders' online summit was hosted.
Of note: The agreement will see "already low" trade tariffs between member nations progressively reduce further, though it's "less comprehensive" than the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord that Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2017, AP notes.
The big picture: The signatories comprise the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.