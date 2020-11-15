China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday formed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership excluding the U.S — which pulled out of an earlier trade partnership under President Trump.

Why it matters: The RCEP is the world's biggest free trading bloc, accounting for almost a third of all economic activity.

The nations aim for the pact to "mitigate the crippling cost of the coronavirus and ease financial pain," per a statement from Vietnam's government, from where the leaders' online summit was hosted.

Of note: The agreement will see "already low" trade tariffs between member nations progressively reduce further, though it's "less comprehensive" than the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord that Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2017, AP notes.

The big picture: The signatories comprise the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.