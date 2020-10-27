Artists target Facebook in complaint to policymakers

The Artist Rights Alliance, a non-profit advocating for music creators, has sent a letter to the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the state Attorneys General of Vermont and California, calling for an investigation into Facebook for refusing to take action on a fraudulent concert on its platform.

Details: The letter, obtained by Axios, asks policymakers to investigate Facebook for "participating in a scheme to defraud cellist Zoe Keating, an unknown number of her fans, and undoubtedly thousands of other working artists."

The group says that Keating was supposed to perform a concert on August 30th, but due to the pandemic the concert was cancelled several months ago.

Still, someone reportedly impersonated the artist on Facebook, selling access to a livestream of a fake concert, and Facebook reused to take action on the fraudulent post, the group says.

Axios has reached out to Facebook for comment.

The big picture: The issue of music copyright on Facebook and other big platforms has long been an issue.