2 hours ago - Economy & Business

New York Times chairman Arthur Sulzberger to retire

Arthur Sulzberger. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times

The New York Times announced Wednesday that Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., the current chair of its board, is retiring at the end of 2020. His son A.G. (Arthur George) Sulzberger, the publisher of the Times since 2018, will replace him.

Why it matters: Sulzberger led the Times’ board during its historic digital transformation over the past decade.

  • In his four-decade tenure with the company, the paper won over 60 Pulitzer Prizes.
  • Sulzberger became chairman of the board in 1997. He was previously publisher of the paper from 1992 to 2017. Before that, he worked in the Times’ newsroom.

Between the lines: Sulzberger is the grandson of Arthur Ochs, the former owner and publisher of the Times. The Ochs-Sulzberger family trust controls the majority of the company's class B shares.

What’s next: Sulzberger will assume the title chairman emeritus.

17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Trump repeatedly refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden, saying at a press briefing: "We're going to have to see what happens."

The big picture: Trump has baselessly claimed on a number of occasions that the only way he will lose the election is if it's "rigged," claiming — without evidence — that mail-in ballots will result in widespread fraud. Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he wants to quickly confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg because he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the election.

Orion RummlerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"Not enough": Protesters react to no murder charges in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury has indicted Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers who entered Breonna Taylor's home in March, on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments.

The state of play: Angering protesters, the grand jury did not indict any of the three officers involved in the botched drug raid on homicide or manslaughter charges related to the death of Taylor.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 1 hour ago - World

U.S. no longer recognizes Lukashenko as legitimate president of Belarus

Lukashenko at his secret inauguration. Photo: Andrei Stasevich/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. no longer recognizes Aleksandr Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Lukashenko has clung to power with the support of Russia amid seven weeks of protests that have followed a blatantly rigged election. Fresh protests broke out Wednesday evening in Minsk after it emerged that Lukashenko had held a secret inauguration ceremony.

