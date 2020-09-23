New York Times chairman Arthur Sulzberger to retire

The New York Times announced Wednesday that Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., the current chair of its board, is retiring at the end of 2020. His son A.G. (Arthur George) Sulzberger, the publisher of the Times since 2018, will replace him.

Why it matters: Sulzberger led the Times’ board during its historic digital transformation over the past decade.

In his four-decade tenure with the company, the paper won over 60 Pulitzer Prizes.

Sulzberger became chairman of the board in 1997. He was previously publisher of the paper from 1992 to 2017. Before that, he worked in the Times’ newsroom.

Between the lines: Sulzberger is the grandson of Arthur Ochs, the former owner and publisher of the Times. The Ochs-Sulzberger family trust controls the majority of the company's class B shares.

What’s next: Sulzberger will assume the title chairman emeritus.